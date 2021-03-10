Domestic Violence Task Force holds its first forum

News

The Somerton Domestic Violence Task Force wants the community to know there are resources available

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Domestic Violence Task Force held two forums on Monday, March 8, 2021. The first was in Spanish and included speakers from Safe House, Amberly's Place, the Somerton Police Department, and the Mexican Consulate.

Mario Ontiveros Morales with the Mexican Consulate's Department of Protection spoke about programs they offer victims of domestic abuse. According to Morales, the consulate offers a variety of programs including relocation and even legal assistance.

District #2 Justice of the Peace Juan Guerrero spoke about the latest report from the county which showed a drop in reported cases of domestic violence. Judge Guerrero says the report is alarming since it shows people are not willing to report the abuse.

Later, they held another forum in English which also featured local law enforcement, advocacy groups and nonprofits. The Somerton Police Department read their latest stats and pleaded with victims to come forward.

Executive Director of Amberly's Place Trevor Umphress spoke during the forum detailing what the agency does for victims. Umphress also told viewers "See something, say something" pleading with the public to report abuse.

Gabriella Sanchez the Lead Case Manager with the Safe House served as a mediator for the forum. The Safe House also offers services to victims of abuse.