Frenchie’s Coffee takes part in City’s Adopt-a-Nurse initiative

The local coffee joint, once known as Sierra Coffee Company provided frontline workers with a shot of caffeine to start their shifts Tuesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - In its mission to spread kindness, Frenchie's Coffee in Yuma took part in the city's Adopt-a-Nurse initiative Tuesday providing dozens of healthcare workers with fresh coffee to start the day.

The coffee was delivered to nurses and staff working at the Yuma Civic Center administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents.

"I think it's just a great way to give back to the community, especially after this whole past year that's been kind of a rollercoaster," said Arianna Garcia with Frenchie's Coffee.

The Adopt-a-Nurse program was initiated by the City of Yuma in hopes of connecting local businesses, non-profits, and residents with frontline healthcare workers. And showing appreciation for Yuma's medical staff who have had a tough year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was just a nice thing to do and it ties back into Nathan's random acts of kindness," Garcia said. "they donated the coffee and we served."

If you are a local business, resident, or non-profit and want to take part in the City of Yuma's Adopt-a-Nurse program click here.