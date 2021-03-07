Border Patrol arrests two wanted felons off of I-8

News

Multiple firearms seized from high-speed runaway

PINE VALLEY, Calif. - U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents arrested a man and woman after fleeing the I-8 checkpoint in a grey BMW sedan on Thursday evening, March 5, at about 7:30. Squadrons found two handguns, bolt cutters and other allegedly stolen items within the vehicle.

Courtesy of USBP

The two approached the checkpoint near Pine Valley and briefly stopped at the primary inspection area, when the 56-year-old male U.S. citizen driver suddenly sped off at a high rate of speed. USBP units quickly deployed a vehicle immobilization device as the vehicle fled the checkpoint.

Despite the apparatus, the man continued driving erratically as agents pursued him. He abruptly exited the freeway at Sunrise Highway and briefly stopped. The female passenger exited the vehicle and was shortly thereafter apprehended by agents. Continuing north on Sunrise Highway, the driver eventually pulled over near mile marker 21 where he surrendered to authorities.

Agents discovered a 9mm handgun and 40-caliber handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle during a search. USBP took the driver into custody for a violation of Title 8 USC 758, high-speed flight from a checkpoint and transported him to a nearby station for processing. Record checks revealed that both the driver and passenger had extensive criminal histories which included past felony convictions, as well as outstanding felony warrants.

“I’m proud of the great work by our agents in securing these firearms and arresting these wanted felons,” expressed USBP, San Diego Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their hard work keeps our neighborhoods safe.”

Both individuals, the firearms, and vehicle were turned over to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for final disposition.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the USBP maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the USBP, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.