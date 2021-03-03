Locals gather to mourn the victims of the Holtville crash that killed 13 people

News

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY)- Activists and locals gathered at the crash site to pay their respects to the 13 lives lost in a collision in Holtville between a Gravel truck and SUV. Among the car parts and articles of clothing, you find scattered at the crash site you’ll see candles and crosses each with a message of hope and unity.



Border patrol said all those in the vehicle had entered the country illegally. The Mexican Consulate confirmed ten people were Mexican and three people have yet to be identified.



Jorge Morales was driving to work when he noticed the flowers and candles. He had heard about the accident and felt compelled to pay his respects.



“Well, I Identify with all these people as a Mexican, it’s sad that these types of things happen and these people were likely searching for a better life,” said Jorge Morales, Mourner.

“I am an immigrant and I am suffering the same thing they are suffering, and it’s honestly something very painful,” said Jose Luis Maldonado, Mourner.



The Department of Homeland of Security is also investigating this case as human smuggling.



Chirla organizer Hugo Castro says 25 people trying to fit in an SUV is proof of inhumane immigration policy.



“They are victims of forced migrations that are going to do anything possible to be with loved ones, to be with moms, dads, and kids,” said Hugo Castro, Chirla Organizer.



The cause of the accident is still under investigation.