Free spays and neuters for pets in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, Baja CA. (KYMA) Every Thursday in Mexicali people can get their dogs or cats spayed or natured for free.

It is the first time the local government has carried out a free pet sterilization campaign.

"We have a lot of problem with stray dogs, with this we will have cleaner streets, it is a matter of public health because so much neglect of animals generates ticks, diseases that are transmitted to humans such as rocky mountain," said Julieta Ramirez, Director of the pet sterilization campaign in Mexicali.

"We are also promoting the culture of caring for pets that are often victims of abuse."

Certified veterinarians will conduct 30 operations every Thrusday in hopes of decreasing the number of stray dogs and cats throughout Mexicali.