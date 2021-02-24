Skip to Content
Driver hospitalized after crashing into pole

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to Yuma police

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - A man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after his car crashed into a pole along Fouth Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Yuma Police Department.

Police say the collision occurred just before 7 p.m. in front of the Filiberto’s restaurant.

The sole occupant of the Pontiac involved was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

According to Yuma Police, there was no damage to the surrounding area including the light post that was hit.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

