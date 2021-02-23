Phoenix family finds more than 5,000 fentanyl pills inside toy

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona family finds more than 5,000 pills of fentanyl in a doll they purchased in a thrift shop.

The family told police they bought a Glo Worm from a store in Mirage, Ariz. As they cleaned the toy, they found a sandwich bag filled with pills.

They immediately called the police to report it and handed the drugs over to authorities.

Parents purchased a glow worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl inside. They called #phoenixpolice and gave the dangerous drugs to officers. Remember to inspect all opened and used items. pic.twitter.com/hRLEuZpXfS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 21, 2021

It's unclear how the drugs got in there but police say this is not the first time they find drugs inside children's toys. In 2015, a New Jersey mom purchased a $500 handmade mermaid doll filled with cocaine from Etsy. Police later determined an Etsy shop based in Alabama used dolls as a front for smuggling drugs.