News
Phoenix family finds more than 5,000 fentanyl pills inside toy

Phoenix Police

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona family finds more than 5,000 pills of fentanyl in a doll they purchased in a thrift shop.

The family told police they bought a Glo Worm from a store in Mirage, Ariz. As they cleaned the toy, they found a sandwich bag filled with pills.

They immediately called the police to report it and handed the drugs over to authorities.

It's unclear how the drugs got in there but police say this is not the first time they find drugs inside children's toys. In 2015, a New Jersey mom purchased a $500 handmade mermaid doll filled with cocaine from Etsy. Police later determined an Etsy shop based in Alabama used dolls as a front for smuggling drugs.

Arizona News / Crime
Sumiko Keil

NBC News

