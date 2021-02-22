Sprinkler stops apartment fire

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire that started in the kitchen could have turned into something much worse without the help of a fire sprinkler.

The Yuma Fire Department received reports of an apartment fire at La Posada Apartments last Sunday around 1 p.m.

Fire crews found a stovetop fire in the apartment at the scene, but the fire sprinkler had extinguished the fire.

They say a pot of oil had splashed and burned the stove's burner. The fire was thankfully extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.