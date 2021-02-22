Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:44 am

Sprinkler stops apartment fire

YFD

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire that started in the kitchen could have turned into something much worse without the help of a fire sprinkler.

The Yuma Fire Department received reports of an apartment fire at La Posada Apartments last Sunday around 1 p.m.

Fire crews found a stovetop fire in the apartment at the scene, but the fire sprinkler had extinguished the fire.

They say a pot of oil had splashed and burned the stove's burner. The fire was thankfully extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

Local News / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content