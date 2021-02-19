New campaign aimed at protecting patients from ‘Surprise Medical Bills’

News

Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund launched the new campaign to help Arizonans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Going through any medical procedure can be overwhelming. But, having insurance and knowing that you're covered can be positive in a stressful situation.

Until you receive a medical bill for hundreds, if not, thousands of dollars. These bills are referred to as 'Surprise Biills' and they usually come from out-of-network specialists being brought in for a person's treatment.

The State of Arizona does have laws in place that protect patients from these bills if they meet certain criteria. But, Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund is taking it a step further.

PIRG has created tips to help Arizona patients either pay a portion of the bill or nothing at all. Arizona does have plans to enact its No Surprise Act in 2022, that law will protect patients on a federal level.