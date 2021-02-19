ADHS allocates $3.01 million to Yuma County for COVID testing
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials work with local health departments to distribute an additional $100 million in federal funding to continue to combat COVID-19.
Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the state received $418,951,131 as part of the $19 COVID relief bill. The federal funding will be for staffing, lab testing, and other activities critical to COVID.
Yuma County will receive $3.01 million.
ADHS will fund counties based on state's percentage population.
ADHS has also funded testing throughout the state to continue COVID testing and other public health activities.
- Apache: $1.09 million
- Cochise: $1.9 million
- Coconino: $2.06 million
- Gila: $840,000
- Graham: $623,000
- Greenlee: $230,000
- La Paz: $390,000
- Maricopa: $60.63 million
- Mohave: $2.98 million
- Navajo: $1.62 million
- Pima: $14.36 million
- Pinal: $6.24 million
- Santa Cruz: $751,000
- Yavapai: $3.28 million
