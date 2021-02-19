ADHS allocates $3.01 million to Yuma County for COVID testing

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials work with local health departments to distribute an additional $100 million in federal funding to continue to combat COVID-19.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the state received $418,951,131 as part of the $19 COVID relief bill. The federal funding will be for staffing, lab testing, and other activities critical to COVID.

Yuma County will receive $3.01 million.

ADHS will fund counties based on state's percentage population.

ADHS has also funded testing throughout the state to continue COVID testing and other public health activities.