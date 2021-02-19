Skip to Content
ADHS allocates $3.01 million to Yuma County for COVID testing

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials work with local health departments to distribute an additional $100 million in federal funding to continue to combat COVID-19.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the state received $418,951,131 as part of the $19 COVID relief bill. The federal funding will be for staffing, lab testing, and other activities critical to COVID.

Yuma County will receive $3.01 million.

ADHS will fund counties based on state's percentage population.

ADHS has also funded testing throughout the state to continue COVID testing and other public health activities.

  • Apache: $1.09 million
  • Cochise: $1.9 million
  • Coconino: $2.06 million
  • Gila: $840,000
  • Graham: $623,000
  • Greenlee: $230,000
  • La Paz: $390,000
  • Maricopa: $60.63 million
  • Mohave: $2.98 million
  • Navajo: $1.62 million
  • Pima: $14.36 million
  • Pinal: $6.24 million
  • Santa Cruz: $751,000
  • Yavapai: $3.28 million

