Ash Wednesday in Mexicali looked very different due to the pandemic

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Ash Wednesday looked a bit different this year in Mexicali due to the coronavirus.

Residents did not receive the traditional ash on the forehead, rather spread over their heads. Another option was taking the ash home in a small envelope.

A Catholic priest of the Miraculous Medal Church, Daniel Sanchez, said, "On this occasion, due to the contingency and sanitary measures, we have been celebrating Ash Wednesday with a capacity of 50% of the temple's capacity. The mask is mandatory, and there is personnel in charge of offering antibacterial gel."

Sanchez adds that even though attendance was low this year than the previous years, it's crucial to continue practicing their religious beliefs.

Other churches in Mexicali continued to follow the same protocol.