Yuma Sector sees increase of migrant juveniles at border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they continue to see an increase in juveniles illegally crossing on their own.

Since January 1, agents have apprehended 28 unaccompanied children under the age of 13.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 28 children who have been apprehended are from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

“The smuggling of children is extremely dangerous, and that danger exasperates when the child is sent on the journey alone,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.

He adds, “It further shows the continued disregard for human life by smuggling organizations by circumventing our laws and profiting on the vulnerabilities of these populations.”