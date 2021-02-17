Man dies after crashing into rocks on I-8

News

CHP said the man crashed and the truck burst into flames

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man dies after crashing on Interstate 8 westbound east of In Ko Pah Road last Friday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it received reports of a single vehicle crash around 2:45 p.m. At the scene, officers said a white Ford F-150 was on fire with the driver inside the vehicle.

The Imperial County Fire was at the scene and removed the vehicle's driver before it engulfed in flames.

CHP said the driver died of his injuries.

Investigations revealed the driver crashed into the rocks on the center median, causing the vehicle to catch on fire and died of fatal injuries.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.