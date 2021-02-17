Locals take part in Ash Wednesday

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent , whcih means Easter is only six weeks away.

For many who take part in the holy day, the next six weeks are a time of repentance and reflection.

“The ashes are just a sign that we were dust and to dust, we will return," said Deacon Sergio Hernandez, El Centro Catholic.

“We still have to be very cautious so any sense where people can come and still practice their faith is encouraging to them," said Deacon Hernandez.

The traditional service was held drive-thru style in El Centro. Many got down from their car and were poured ashes on their head as opposed to the traditional mark that is made on the forehead.

Churches in California are now able to hold traditional services inside, but local parishes wanted to minimize contact, as the county continues to recover from the pandemic.

El Centro catholic still found a way to make the holy day special.

“It’s a period where we are asked to reflect on our lives and see what improvements we can make to make each and every one of us better people," said Deacon Hernandez.

“It’s a blessed day for me, it’s special," said Joyce Lewis, El Centro resident.

Lewis has been attending El Centro Catholic for over four decades.

She says she’s grateful to have taken part in Wednesday's service. For her, it sets the pace for the rest of the year.

"I feel that 2021 is going to be better than 2020, I just have that feeling," said Lewis.