County cancels Gadsden School District vaccine distribution

News

Staff could have to wait till early March

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA) - Staff looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine within the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) will have to wait longer.

The district announced Wednesday that the Yuma County Health District had canceled its allotment of COVID vaccines.

The vaccines meant for GESD were instead given to staff needing there second dose within the Yuma Union High School District.

No date has been set for when staff within GESD will get the vaccine, but the superintendent's office suspects it could be early March.