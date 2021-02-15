CDC Does Not Recommend COVID-19 Test Requirement Before Domestic Travel

News

(KYMA/KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying a COVID-19 test will not be required for you to fly within the United States.

The CDC decided not to recommend tests for domestic air travel.

Federal officials said this week that they had been considering making it a requirement.

For now, the agency will continue to review options for containing the spread of the virus on planes.

Even though there is no test recommendation, the CDC does not encourage people to travel during the pandemic.