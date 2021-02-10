Car accident sends one person to hospital

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Traffic is blocked off on 10E South Frontage Road, Wednesday night after a two vehicle collision that landed one person in the hospital.

Police say they received a call sometime Wednesday evening regarding two cars that hit each other.

Traffic is currently blocked off between South Mesa Ave and South Payson Drive.

According to YPD, one of the vehicles was a Ford van and the other vehicle was a Mustang.

YPD said one person has been transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

News 11 was at the scene when an ambulance took off from the scene.

The person's injuries are currently unknown.

No other information regarding how the accident happened or how many others were involved has been released yet.

This is a developing story.