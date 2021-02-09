Man found lying on the side of the road taken to the hospital

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers investigate after a man was found lying on the side of the Tuesday morning.

DPS said it received the call around 11 a.m. regarding a man on the side of the southbound lanes of State Route 95 at milepost 46.

Troopers found the man with a large wound to his head but he was conscious. Due to his injuries, paramedics transported the man to a hospital in Phoenix.

He continues to treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

