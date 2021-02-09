Lousiana woman seeks treatment after using Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray

News

(KYMA, KECY) - A woman is seeking medical treatment after mistakenly using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive instead of actual hair spray.

Tessica Brown's video went this month after saying she had substituted her Got2b glue spray with industrial strength glue when she ran out.

In a TikTok video, the woman said, "My hair, it don't move. You hear what I'm telling you? It don't move."

In another video, Brown is seen spreading shampoo which failed to stick to her hair.

Gorilla Glue is 100% waterproof and is usually used for bathroom tiles, wood flooring, and decking. However, it can be removed with acetone or isopropyl alcohol, according to its website.

Gorilla Glue tweeted on Monday, " We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best."