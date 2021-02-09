Government officials share their thoughts on Trump’s second impeachment trial

News

Officials from different sides of the spectrum chime in - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As former President Donald Trump is faced with his second impeachment trial, Republicans and Democrats are speaking up about the proceedings.

One official says this is not how valuable time should be spent.

"I believe the impeachment trial is unconstitutional and political theater. President Trump is a private citizen and shouldn't be undergoing this fiasco. The democrats are focusing on 2024 instead of working on the needs of the American people who are suffering under the pandemic," says Rep. Tim Dunn, (R-Ariz.)

Another official says it must be done.

"This is a really critical time, what we're going through with the pandemic and I wish we were at the US House discussing COVID and that we were in the US Senate discussing COVID, but I have faith that in both houses that they are able to do both [talk about COVID and the impeachment trial]," says Rep. Charlene Fernandez, (D- Ariz.).

As the impeachment trial moves forward, COVID is still a priority for both Republicans and Democrats.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif has more on impeachment reactions.