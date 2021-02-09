Former Marine pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

News

As a plea agreement, the suspect will have to register as a sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Marine accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Jaylen Jackson on April 28, 2020, after allegedly having sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents show Jackson will have to register as a sex offender.

Jackson's sentencing scheduled on March 2.