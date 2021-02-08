Skip to Content
IV churches look forward to reopening

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino spoke to one local church about how it plans to open up with new restrictions

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Imperial County issued an order allowing churches to resume indoors with 25 percent capacity, following last Friday's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to ease restrictions on California churches and other places of worship.

The order prohibits singing, chanting, shouting and dancing, and any playing of wind instruments, all in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Many local churches are excited to open up while others will continue to remain closed. "I believe that we will continue with some outdoor masses and begin some indoor masses," said Pastor Mark Edney, who serves at several churches across the Imperial Valley.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks with other local church leaders on what opening with 25 percent capacity will look like.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

