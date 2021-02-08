IV churches look forward to reopening

News

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino spoke to one local church about how it plans to open up with new restrictions

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Imperial County issued an order allowing churches to resume indoors with 25 percent capacity, following last Friday's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to ease restrictions on California churches and other places of worship.

The order prohibits singing, chanting, shouting and dancing, and any playing of wind instruments, all in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Many local churches are excited to open up while others will continue to remain closed. "I believe that we will continue with some outdoor masses and begin some indoor masses," said Pastor Mark Edney, who serves at several churches across the Imperial Valley.

