Local nonprofit receives big help from generous donors

News

The Crossroads Mission has received two vehicles to help with day-to-day operations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Mission received two vans on Friday.

One of the vans was donated by the Fisher family of Fisher Automotive and the other by Dan Mikles of FTS Automotive.

One of the vans will be used to transport staff and clients. The other van will be used to collect donations. According to Mikles, their van was donated by an area couple, and after a few repairs, they donated it to the mission.

"It's so helpful because it cuts down on our overhead. It helps us meet the needs of the people." said Myra Garlit with Crossroads Mission." With everything's that's going on right now, especially here at the mission. They have a lot of hurdles that they have to overcome. So, we've always have given back to the community." said Dan Mikles of FTS Automotive.