CBP: 17-year-old caught with 40 pounds of meth at checkpoint

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a 17-year-old after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident on Thursday afternoon.

A silver Acura MDX approached the State Route 2 checkpoint when a canine alerted to the vehicle. After agents sent the driver to secondary inspection, they found 14 plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in the spare tire.

Agents say the total weight of the drugs was 43.62 pounds with a value of $98,000.