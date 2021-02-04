The City of Yuma updates an ordinance to include electric mobility devices

News

During the City of Yuma's council meeting on Wednesday February 3, 2021, legal council briefed the council on repeal and replace of ordinance Title 21, Chapter 21

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Across the country, metropolitan areas are seeing a boom in the use of electric mobility devices like scooters and bicycles.

Locally, Arizona Western College makes electric scooters accessible to students and faculty.

On February 3, 2021, the city council was briefed by Scott McCoy, an attorney with the city's legal department. McCoy's report showed councilmembers the repeal and replacement of the existing ordinance Title 21.

The new ordinance would update Title 21, Chapter 21, which had not been updated since 2004. According to McCoy, the issue back then was the use of motorized scooters.

The new ordinance takes into account the use of electric scooters and bicycles for rental purposes. A rental company has shown interest in establishing a store in Yuma but is waiting to see what the city decides.

The new ordinance also sets restrictions on the use of mobility devices used by the public for recreational use. Devices like 'Hoverboards' and 'Monowheels' were included in the demonstration.

According to the city's ordinance, restrictions include where the devices can be operated and during what times. The city will also be implementing its own legal actions for those found to be riding under the influence or violating the ordinance.

"There are legal age limitations as it relates to the transportation-related devices. Electric scooters, electric bicycles, and the motorized bicycles age of 16 and above can ride that. Play vehicles, it's 14-years of age." said McCoy.