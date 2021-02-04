Hundreds of seniors vaccinated at Imperial County’s first mass vaccine clinic

News

Imperial, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Hundreds of local 65 and up received the COVID-19 vaccine in Imperial County today at a mass vaccine clinic.

It's the first of its kind and it was held drive-thru style at the Imperial Valley College.

With stronger variants of COVID-19 emerging in the U.S., vaccinating the most vulnerable is crucial.

Imperial County has been struggling to allocate large amounts of the vaccine. Just this week they were notified of a shipment of 1,600 vaccines.

80% of those vaccines were set aside for Thursday’s clinic.

The clinic was by appointment only and each person had a time slot assigned to them.

It’s still unclear when Imperial County will have their next vaccine clinic. The health department says it's still waiting for more vaccines to arrive.