Crews with Rural Metro Fire Department battle trailer fire on Thursday morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, crews from Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the area of Shannon Way and Avenue 5E about a trailer on fire.

Firefighters had to battle strong winds in an effort to contain the fire to the trailer and some nearby vehicles.

Rural Metro did not report any injuries.