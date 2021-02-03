From ‘no man’s land’ to playland

News

Neighborhood park in south county has come a long way in just a decade

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Not long ago the area east of the City of San Luis was nothing more than desert. Then came homes and families and in the middle lay a retention basin.

Residents of the "F" neighborhood which refers to it residing off of Avenue F in San Luis worked with the city to make that basin into a park. Once built, the park needed a name and residents could only think of one name.

Alegria Park was the name they had in mind, and it wasn't because 'Alegria' means happiness in Spanish. They wanted to pay tribute to one of their own San Luis resident Maria Alegria.

More than 200-people signed a petition to have the park named after Alegria. Maria Alegria is known throughout south county as a helper someone who will come, when no one else will.

The City of San Luis gladly named the park after Alegria and since then she's made it her mission to make the park the heart of the Avenue F neighborhoods.

"We wanted to recognize everything that she does for the community. She's very active, you just say her last name and they're going to know. Because, some way or another she has helped. She has helped people that have had medical emergenies, where she's the one to call 9-1-1." said by Maria Cecilia Cruz friend and supporter of Maria Alegria.

Alegria says that she has big plans for the park including raising money to build a fence around the soccer field. She wants to hold tournaments in an effort to keep the neighborhood children active and away from trouble.