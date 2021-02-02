YCSO: level 3 sex offender notification

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is notifying the public of a level three sex offender now living off South Camino Del Diablo in Yuma County.

54-year-old Frank Logan Jamison spent 10 years in a Montana prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault with an adult female, according to YCSO.

YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch. To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.