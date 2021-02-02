Mexicali man accused of dragging his dog behind his car

News

Driver faces animal abuse charges

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A Mexicali man is accused of dragging a puppy behind his car as he drove down a street.

Televisa Mexicali reports there is video of the incident. It shows the dog's leash coming out of the back driver's side door.

Witnesses say they could see the puppy struggling to keep up with the moving vehicle. They called police.

Officers arrested the man on charges of animal abuse. No word on what happened to his dog.