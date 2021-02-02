Locals discuss getting the vaccine

Skip to Content
PMHD hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors amid high demand for a shot

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY) - Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) announced a second vaccine clinic for residents 65 years and older in Brawley on Tuesday.

Health officials say appointments for clinics filled up within an hour. The second vaccine clinic will be administrated to 300 people by appointment only from 7:45 am to 3:45 pm. 

PMHD says future vaccine clinics will be announced as soon as the state allocates more vaccines. 

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m., News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will speak to locals getting vaccinated about their experience. 

