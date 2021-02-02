Local woman receives antibody treatment for COVID-19

News

YRMC rep confirms it offers this treatment to qualifying patients - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A combination of two drugs, casirivimab, and imdevimab, can be used as a COVID treatment for patients who qualify.

The emergency use authorization was issued by the Food and Drug Administration back in November but has not been widely discussed.

In addition to testing positive for COVID, qualifying COVID patients are those who have one or more of the following:

Weigh less than 88 pounds (12 years of age and older)

Select high-risk health conditions

Mild to moderate COVID symptoms

The combination treatment is called Monoclonal Antibody Infusion. It is a two-hour process that must be done in an approved medical setting, such as a hospital, where the patient receives the medication through an IV. After the hour-long process, the patient is monitored for an additional hour.

According to the FDA, "Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells."

Hopkins Medicine explains that this treatment is not for those who suffer severe COVID symptoms, are already hospitalized, or need oxygen therapy.

A Yuma Regional Medical Center representative confirms that the hospital offers this treatment to qualifying patients.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with a local woman who received the treatment.