PMHD vaccine appointments for the elderly filled up in two hours

The Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 years and older on Tuesday and appointments are already filled up.



Within two of announcing a vaccine clinic for senior citizens, all appointments were filled, making it that much more evident, of the need there is for vaccines in Imperial County.

300 senior citizens are expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

The clinic is by appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted.

PMHD says each person has been given a time slot for their vaccine appointment, which will help ensure people are not left waiting in line for their appointment.

According to the PMHD, their phones have been ringing non-stop with people inquiring about the vaccine, but it is unclear when the next clinic will take place.

The hospital is waiting to receive more vaccines for the elderly population.

More information about where vaccines are being given and who is providing them can be found at the Imperial County Public Health Department's website.