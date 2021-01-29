Skip to Content
News
By ,
New
Published 10:59 pm

Public forum for proposed APS rate-hike

The ACC is meeting on Monday to discuss Arizona Public Service's request for a rate hike

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, February 1, 2021, the Arizona Corporation Commission will be meeting at the capitol to discuss Arizona Public Service's request for a rate hike.

According to the Arizona Public Interest Research Group APS is requesting a 5% rate increase that would net them approximately $169 million. Executive Director for PIRG Diane Brown says the utility giant should care more about their customers rather than their shareholders.

"Their current opportunity to save money is a five-hour window which is not practical for households with children learning from home and parents working from home and needing to use a number of appliances," said Diane Brown PIRG Executive Director.

The public comment portion of the meeting is set for 6 p.m. if you're interested in calling in you can do so by dialing 1-866-705-2554. If you're interested in watching the hearing live, here is the link.

Video / Yuma County

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content