Local hospital says it’s prepared for another COVID surge

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center says it is ready for another COVID surge, despite COVID hospitalizations decreasing.

At ECRMC there are currently 44 COVID patients.

The hospital credits advancements in COVID treatment for the decreased number of COVID patients.

The Imperial County Health Department says it has been preparing for a surge because of new COVID strains. “Our big concern going forward will be the variant. I’ll let Dr.Munday explain that but even if we vaccinate 600 people a day now until February the model production from our global health department shows that if the variant is more virulent we will have another surge like many countries are having now,” said Dr. Christian Tomaszewski of El Centro Regional Medical Center.


The county and hospital are currently looking at the treatments they are using to make sure they have the same level of efficacy on new strains.

Coming up on Nightside at 10 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino tells us how the hospital is preparing for a surge.

Gianella Ghiglino

