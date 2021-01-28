ICPHD now vaccinating people in tier 3

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As more vaccines become readily available, more people are now eligible to receive one.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says it is now vaccinating people who fall in Tier 3 of the vaccine rollout plan.

Tier 3 includes individuals who work at specialty clinics like health and dental clinics and laboratory and pharmacy workers.

The ICPHD is conducting daily drive through clinics.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to the ICPHD about who is eligible for vaccine and how appointments can be made.