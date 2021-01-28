High-risk sex offender has new address in Yuma

News

Yuma Police Department says the man is a level 3 sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police say a sex offender living in Yuma has a new home address.

The Yuma Police Department says David Wayne Vanderveer, 61, now lives at the 5000 block of E. 32nd Street in Yuma. Vanderveer is 5'9, weighs 230 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

On May 31, 1996, Vanderveer was convicted on one count of rape of a child in the third degree.

However, on October 5, 2011, he was convicted for failing to register as a sex offender.

YPD says he is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.