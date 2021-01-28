Bernie Sanders’ inauguration memes help raise $1.8 million for charity

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Let's set aside from those Bernie Sanders memes, and think for a second how popular his mittens have become?

Those wooly mittens have raised $1.8 million in the last five days for a charitable organization in Sanders' home state of Vermont.

The image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, wearing a brown parka and recycled wool mittens during the president's inauguration, has been a sensation worldwide.

However, Sanders has taken his memes and turned them into merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, and stickers for purchase on his website. But sold out in less than 30 minutes.

In a statement, Sanders said, "Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need. But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.”

The mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making mittens out of recycled wool.

Ellis said on social media over the weekend that Sanders called to tell her that “the mitten frenzy” had raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities although she was not authorized to disclose the amount, yet.

“But it’s BIG and it’s amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy,” she tweeted.