Exclusive: Inside the work of respiratory therapists in the age of COVID-19

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, from its highs to its low. But through it all, a small, core group of respiratory therapists have been instrumental in treating COVID-19 patients.

News 11 was granted exclusive access to a cath lab inside of YRMC to get a look at the equipment RT's use to oxygenate a patient.

There are roughly more than a dozen respiratory therapists at YRMC. When it comes to the coronavirus, the work they do is crucial. COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, and severely affects the lungs. That's where RT's come in.

There are three ways these specialists administer oxygen: BiPAP, CPAP, and a ventilator. More often than not, COVID-19 patients have to be intubated and put on the ventilator when non-invasive forms of oxygen, such as the BIPAP and CPAP, aren't enough to help their oxygen levels. A patient can then be on the ventilator for up to four weeks.

“They’re so sick, very sick. And um, it’s hard. It’s difficult to watch them struggle, it’s difficult to watch them struggle to breathe, and sometimes the things that we do for them isn’t enough, and that takes a toll", said Patti Allen, the manager of cardio & pulmonary services at YRMC.

Allen has been a respiratory therapist since 1982. In all of her years in the medical field, this pandemic is unlike anything she's ever seen.

“Even in our worst time in previous years prior to COVID, even in our worst day, it’s nothing to compare what we’re going through right now.”

39-year-old Pedro Andrade has been a respiratory therapist at YRMC for eight years. He said when the coronavirus pandemic first came to the desert southwest, there was a lot of uncertainty about how to treat patients with the virus.

“Now we’re learning a little bit more, but when the first wave came, that was a lot different, because we didn’t know anything about it", said Andrade.

Fast forward nearly a year later since the first case of the virus was reported in Yuma County, and RT's now have a better handle on how to treat patients. But it hasn't all been protocols and triage; thousands of patients have succumbed to the respiratory virus, and those who work on the frontlines have sometimes formed relationships and deep bonds with the patients they treat every day.

“You know you’re with that person all day, so you know you kind of connect sometimes, you talk about your family or your children, or you know, conversation. Through the shift, she progressed and got worse, and she ended up going to the ICU and getting on a ventilator… and after a couple of weeks she passed. So you know, that sticks with me", said Allen.

When it comes to the mental health of those in the medical field, there's been an immense physical, not to mention emotional toll this pandemic has taken on them. When speaking with this small team of respiratory therapists, one answer remained consistent though: It's their camaraderie that keeps them going.

“You just rely on your coworkers to help you", said Allen.

