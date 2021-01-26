La Rumorosa highway closed due to snow

News

RUMOROSA, Baja California (KYMA, KECY) - It's been 24 hours since the highway to Tijuana were closed due to the snow that covers la Rumorosa.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the road was closed Monday after snow reached the lower areas of the mountains. The area called "Herradura" was closed after last night dozens of people were stranded waiting for the traffic to open up but remained closed due to the extreme weather.

The area is roughly 50 kilometers away from the Rumorosa-Mexicali highway.

Bystanders tell La Voz de la Frontera this is the most it snowed in the past 12 years. As of Tuesday, the roadways near "El Hongo" remains closed.