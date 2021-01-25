The Freedom Library celebrates its Silver Anniversary

News

Local political library turns 25-years old this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Before arriving in the Desert Southwest Howard Blitz was a member of the Foundation of Economics Education. Upon his arrival in Yuma, Blitz wanted to start a similar program at his new home.

In 1996, Blitz moved into a new building on 8th Avenue. On the bottom floor was his State Farm office and upstairs he opened The Freedom Library. Blitz wanted people to empower themselves with knowledge, opening his doors to the public.

Present day, the library has been moved from 8th Avenue to Arizona Avenue. Still to this day the library is open to the public, books can be read, checked out and even bought.

Since, the inception of The Freedom Library classes on both the U.S. Constitution and Economics are offered. Scholarships are offered to those looking to advance. The Freedom Library also offers classes to local youth.

"What I wanted to do is just basicall create a library, so that people can come and check out books, read books, buy books. To learn more about these ideas of liberty and then we started a scholarship program teaching the U.S. Constitution." said by Howard Blitz, founder.

On Saturday, January 30, 2021, the library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m (2035 S. Arizona Avenue). Proceeds from the sale will go towards the library's scholarship program and upkeep. If you'd like to volunteer some of your time you can reach Mr. Blitz at 928-246-2327 or you can visit the library's website.