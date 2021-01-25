Neighborhood cleanup schedule for 2021

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Be on the lookout for the city's neighborhood cleanup on the way to your neighborhood!

The City of Yuma says the cleanup is strictly for the pickup of household bulk items such as refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, furniture, electronics, tires, and bagged lawn clippings.

The pickup is only open for city residents.

To find the maps click here.

Schedule for 2021

Area 1 – Jan. 25 to Jan. 29

Colorado Street to West Main Canal and Avenue A to west City limits.

Area 2 –Feb. 1 to Feb. 5

West Main Canal to 8th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.

Area 3 – Feb. 8 to Feb. 12

Colorado Street to 8th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.

Area 4 – Feb. 15 to Feb. 19

8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.

Area 5 – Feb. 22 to Feb. 26

8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.

Area 6 – March 1 to March 5

16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal west City limits.

Area 7 – March 8 to March 12

16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal to Pacific Avenue.

Area 8 - March 15 to March 19

East Main Canal to west City limits and 24th Street to south City limits.

Area 9 - March 22 to March 26

East Main Canal to Pacific Ave and 24th Street to south City limits.

Area 10 – March 29 to April 2

Pacific Avenue to east City limits and 16th Street or U.S. 95 to south City limits.