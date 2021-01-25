Nearly 270 Inmates Involved In Riot at Mexicali Prison

News

MEXICALI, Baja California, Mex. (KYMA/KECY) - Prisoners at the Mexicali Social Re-integration Center (CERESO) started a riot demanding better treatment Sunday afternoon. Outside of the prison, heavily armed police forces clashed with families of inmates who sought any information.

Police remained in place up until Sunday night outside of the prison, in an effort to maintain peace after street closures had to be put in place around the perimeter of the prison.

Families gathered there claimed that they heard smoke bombs go off from the inside of the prison, shouts, and even shots fired. These sounds are what led these families to worry and then mobilize to the outside of the prison.

Sunday night, the Baja California State Prison Commission held a press conference where they confirmed the prison riot started at around 2:00 pm Sunday.

Officials claimed that out of the close to 2,500 inmates only about 1,978 inmates participated in the uprising, which led to the red alert around 2:40pm on Sunday.

The State Commission for Human Rights has assured that the rights of those involved are not violated. They have also opened investigations into claims of lack of medical attention as well as the quality of meals served at the prison.

This uprising follows a previous riot that happened less than a week ago at the Social Reinsertion Center in El Hongo near Tecate.