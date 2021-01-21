El Centro City Council tackles homelessness

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro City Council voted on Tuesday on having a homeless task force for the city.

Since the pandemic started, nearly 1,200 homeless residents in Imperial County were without temporary or emergency housing.

"There's only an overnight shelter for men in Calexico. We need an overnight shelter here in El Centro," said Lisa Winkler, a homeless advocate.

