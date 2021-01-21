Skip to Content
El Centro City Council tackles homelessness

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro City Council voted on Tuesday on having a homeless task force for the city.

Since the pandemic started, nearly 1,200 homeless residents in Imperial County were without temporary or emergency housing.

"There's only an overnight shelter for men in Calexico. We need an overnight shelter here in El Centro," said Lisa Winkler, a homeless advocate.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino tells us more of the solutions the council is discussing.

