Cookie Demand

News

Cookie makers are seeing boost in business

More people are turning to comfort food during the pandemic. Small and big cookie businesses are seeing boost.

Grace Siegert makes cookies from her home. Grace has been selling 20,000 dozen cookies a week since the pandemic. Many of these orders are from people who want to personalize their order. The demand for cookies went up 25% during the pandemic.

Utah cookie maker, Jannica Mundy, makes "do-it-yourself" cookie decorating kits. Jannica worried her business sales would drop but it turned out to double during the pandemic.

Munday says people are turning to cookies for comfort.