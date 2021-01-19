Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:53 pm

Farmworkers trying to get COVID-19 vaccine face challenges

IMG_7987

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In California, farmworkers are having a hard time getting the COVID-19 vaccine, even though they qualify to get it under tier 1B.

"Many of these workers already qualify for the vaccine simply because they are an aging population but they have other issues such as transportation," said Luis Olmedo, Executive Director of Comité Cívico del Valle, Inc.

Many of the farmworkers in Imperial County live in Mexicali and rely on buses for transportation.

Olmedo also said their immigration status might deter many from seeking the vaccine. "A lot of them don't have health insurance so don't ever use these type of services," said Olmedo.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Olmedo about the solutions the state and county can take to make sure farmworkers get vaccinated.

Coronavirus / Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content