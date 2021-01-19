Farmworkers trying to get COVID-19 vaccine face challenges

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In California, farmworkers are having a hard time getting the COVID-19 vaccine, even though they qualify to get it under tier 1B.

"Many of these workers already qualify for the vaccine simply because they are an aging population but they have other issues such as transportation," said Luis Olmedo, Executive Director of Comité Cívico del Valle, Inc.

Many of the farmworkers in Imperial County live in Mexicali and rely on buses for transportation.

Olmedo also said their immigration status might deter many from seeking the vaccine. "A lot of them don't have health insurance so don't ever use these type of services," said Olmedo.

