Mega Millions Climb To $850 million

News

Odds of winning are one in 302 million

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - With no winners this past weekend the Mega Millions soared to an estimated $850 million.

The next drawing will happen Tuesday night.

The upcoming jackpot would be the third-largest jackpot in American history.

There was no reported winner for the Powerball jackpot either, bringing the new total to $730 million.

However, there was 14 one-million dollar winners nationwide.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday.