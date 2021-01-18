Mega Millions Climb To $850 million
Odds of winning are one in 302 million
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - With no winners this past weekend the Mega Millions soared to an estimated $850 million.
The next drawing will happen Tuesday night.
The upcoming jackpot would be the third-largest jackpot in American history.
There was no reported winner for the Powerball jackpot either, bringing the new total to $730 million.
However, there was 14 one-million dollar winners nationwide.
The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday.
