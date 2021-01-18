Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:37 pm

Mega Millions Climb To $850 million

Odds of winning are one in 302 million

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - With no winners this past weekend the Mega Millions soared to an estimated $850 million.

The next drawing will happen Tuesday night.

The upcoming jackpot would be the third-largest jackpot in American history.

There was no reported winner for the Powerball jackpot either, bringing the new total to $730 million.

However, there was 14 one-million dollar winners nationwide.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday.

National-World / The Good Stuff

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content