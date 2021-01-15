Girl Scout Cookie season starts on Saturday

News

Troops across the Desert Southwest gearing up for their biggest fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Considered the larges girl led fundraiser, Girl Scouts cookie season has become one of the most anticipated times of years. Cookie season isn't just a time to make money, but also a time where cookie lovers stock up.

On Friday, January 15, 2021, Girl Scouts leaders, parents and volunteers help distribute thousands of boxes. Come Saturday, January 16, 2021 those boxes will be available for purchase.

Yuma's Girl Scouts troops have joined forces with a rea business to offer drive-thru sales locations throughout the city. Gale Transfers and Hansburger Refridgeration have both stepped in to help our young ladies meet their goals.

Locations will be posted on individual troop social media pages as well as on the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona's website.

"We have different sources, you can go on our Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona's website and you can find our Girl Scout Cookies there. As well as our cookie app, you can download it. Each box of cookies is $5, except for our specialty cookies which are gluten-free and the s'mores." said Emilia Cortez the Mission Delivery Director.

The Gluten-free and S'mores flavored boxes are $6 each. A hundred-percent of the sales stay in Yuma County and funds are used for community imporvement projects.