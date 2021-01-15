Skip to Content
El Centro Sector BP agents find meth packages in bus

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized nearly $12,000 worth of methamphetamine packages Wednesday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say agents sent a commercial bus that approached the Highway 86 checkpoint for a further inspection.

After the driver gave agents the consent to scan the bus, they noticed some irregularities in a piece of luggage located in the bus.

A canine then alerted inside the luggage, and agents discovered 14 packages of meth.

However, agents say the luggage was abandoned property and was seized for further processing.

The packages' total weight was more than 5 pounds, with an estimated value of nearly $12,000.

