ECRMC sees decrease in COVID-19 patients

ECRMC's CEO credits the community for not gathering during the holidays

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As of Friday, there are currently  127 patients, and 81 of them are COVID positive.

A significant decrease from ECRMC's high of 130 COVID patients.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward is crediting the community for not gathering this past holiday season. 

Dr. Edward says they are also not transferring as many patients because of the Monoclonal therapy the hospital has been doing.

“I came to El Centro to receive the infusion, and within three days, I was feeling almost 100 percent better. Within a week, I was back up to par as if I never had the COVID,” said Adolfo Garcia, a Monoclonal therapy patient. 

ECRMC says it continues the infusions 24/7 for anyone who meets the criteria.

